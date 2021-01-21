PVR Ltd spurts 0.96%, up for fifth straight session

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1580, up 0.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.07% in last one year as compared to a 21.73% jump in NIFTY and a 8% jump in the Nifty Media.

PVR Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1580, up 0.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 14737.95. The Sensex is at 50141.78, up 0.7%. PVR Ltd has gained around 25.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1754.2, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1584.2, up 1.25% on the day. PVR Ltd is down 16.07% in last one year as compared to a 21.73% jump in NIFTY and a 8% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

