IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 2.37%, Gains for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1129.65, up 2.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 17728.9. The Sensex is at 60397.8, down 0.73%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has slipped around 7.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41499.7, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.76 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

