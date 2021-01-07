IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 3.75%

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 956.9, up 3.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.4% in last one year as compared to a 18.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.45% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 956.9, up 3.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 14213.95. The Sensex is at 48362.73, up 0.39%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has risen around 4.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31797.9, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 108.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 961.5, up 4.09% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 34.4% in last one year as compared to a 18.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.45% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 25.77 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)