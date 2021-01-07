Alkem Laboratories Ltd up for five straight sessions

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3002.7, up 0.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.37% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% gain in NIFTY and a 63.21% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3002.7, up 0.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 14215.3. The Sensex is at 48359.31, up 0.38%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has added around 3.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13118.1, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41648 shares today, compared to the daily average of 86212 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.14 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

