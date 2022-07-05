IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, Tata Steel to be watched

IndusInd Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs.1 crore on the bank, for failure in restricting transactions to the stipulated limits in accounts opened using OTP based e-KYC, in non-face-to-face mode.

Vedanta: Vedanta said mined metal production grew 14% YoY to 252,000 tonnes on account of higher ore production across all the mines and supported by better mill recovery. However, it was lower by 15% QoQ, mainly due to lower ore production at mines and overall metal grades.

Tata Steel, Tata Steel Long Products: Tata Steel through its listed subsidiary Tata Steel Long Products (TSLP) has completed the acquisition of stake in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL). The transaction has been completed for an aggregate consideration of Rs 12,100 crore.

Marksans Pharma: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 8th July 2022 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: The company has completed an upgrade of its mini blast furnace II ('MBF-11') at Koppal plant, Karnataka. And hence the operations of MBF-11 resumed from July 4.

