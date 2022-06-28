M&M, Star Health, GMR Infrastructure, Brigade Enterprises to be watched

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): M&M launched its SUV - the All-New 'Scorpio-N' - starting at Rs 11.99 lakh. The All-New Scorpio-N is designed, engineered and built to disrupt the SUV segment with its class-leading attributes, features and capabilities.

Star Health and Allied Insurance: The company has signed a corporate agency agreement with IDFC FIRST Bank, for distribution of its health insurance solutions. Under this strategic agreement, Star Health and Allied Insurance will offer its health insurance products to the bank's customers using IDFC FIRST Bank's digital platform and its wide distribution network.

GMR Infrastructure: Delhi International Airport (DIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports and a step-down subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure (GIL), announced that it had successfully completed the issuance of 5 years Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) amounting Rs.10 billion and the same listed on the BSE on 23 June 2022.

Brigade Enterprises: Brigade Group has signed a joint development agreement to develop around 2.1 million sguare feet in Chennai. The project will have a revenue realisation of over Rs. 1500 crores in about 5 years.

Indian Card Clothing Company: The board of directors of the company has declared special interim dividend of Rs. 25 per equity share to be paid as special interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23.

GRP: The company has disposed its holding of 50% of equity shares in its Joint Venture company Marangoni GRP for Euros 710,000.

Sterling Tools: Sterling Gtake E-mobility (SGEM), a 100% subsidiary of Sterling Tools announced its foray into E-LCV segment. With this development, SGEM continues to grow its presence across various E-mobility segments.

