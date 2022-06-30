Infosys, Indian Oil Corporation, Sterlite Technologies in focus

Infosys: The IT major has agreed with The House Fund III, L.P., a Venture Capital (VC) fund based out of the US, for investment of $10 million. Infosys seeks to partner with such startups to complement its organic capabilities and jointly help its clients across the globe to transform their businesses.

Indian Oil Corporation: The company's board has accorded investment approval for capacity expansion of Digboi Refinery in Assam from 0.65 MMTPA to 1 MMTPA alongwith associated facilities at an estimated cost of Rs.740.20 crore. The project is expected to be commissioned by October 2025.

Sterlite Technologies (STL): The company has signed the definitive agreement to acquire balance 25% stake in Jiangsu Sterlite Tongguang Fiber Co. Ltd. (JSTFCL). STL's current shareholding in JSTFCL is 75%. Postacquisition of balance 25% stake, JSTFCL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of STL.

Wonderla Holidays: The company has signed agreement with the Government of Odisha for leasing land about 50 acres towards development of amusement park project in Kumarbasta Village, Khorda District, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Minda Industries: The company has acquired 4,48,162 equity shares i.e. 5.24% stake in FRIWO AG, Germany, by investing Euro 14.99 million. FRIWO AG is engaged in the business of designing, development, manufacturing, inter alia, power supply, chargers, motor control units and other products for various sectors and geographies.

Home First Finance Company India: Based on rating assessment undertaken by CARE Ratings Limited, the company's long term bank facilities have been upgraded from CARE A+ (Stable) to CARE AA- (Stable).

