RIL, SBI, Route Mobile, Acrysil in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL): The digital arm of Reliance Industries, Reliance Jio Infocomm, announced that Mukesh Ambani has resigned as director of Reliance Jio effective from 27 June, as per reports. Pankaj Mohan Pawar will take over as the Managing Director of the company from 27 June. Reliance Jio said the company's board approved the appointment of Akash M Ambani, non-executive director, as chairman of the board of directors of the company.

State Bank of India (SBI): SBI has entered into an agreement in relation to an investment in the equity shares of Perfios Account Aggregation Services Private Limited. Perfios carries on the activities of an "Account Aggregator".

Route Mobile: The company said its board has approved the proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 120 crore at a price not exceeding Rs 1700 per share.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The board of directors of the bank approved raising of equity share capital upto Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches and upto Rs 1500 crore by way of debentures on a private placement basis.

Acrysil: The company said capacity expansion of 160,000 units of Quartz Kitchen Sinks at Bhavnagar plant in Gujarat has been completed. The manufacturing capacity of Quartz Kitchen Sinks has increased from 840,000 units to 1,000,000 units per annum.

Genus Paper & Boards: The company said commercial production of Kraft Paper Machine Line, at its new unit located at Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh has successfully commenced on 27th June 2022. The Muzaffarnagar unit has manufacturing facilities for production of Kraft Paper (two lines) and Duplex Paper.

Shri Bajrang Alliance (GOELD): The company has signed the contract with LULU Group International LLC, Abu Dhabi for supply of GOELD Frozen Food Items in their middle East Markets (UAE, KSA etc.) and also through their Indian network.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)