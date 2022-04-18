IndusInd Bank wins Celent Model Bank award (Payments System Transformation category)

-
IndusInd Bank today, announced that it has been awarded the global 'Celent Model Bank' award under the category - 'Payments System Transformation' for building a best-in-class Enterprise Payments Hub (EPH).
The award acknowledges the Bank's outstanding journey in creating a cloud-based central payments hub that is capable of seamlessly processing high transaction loads originating across all forms of payment instructions, and across all originating client touchpoint.
