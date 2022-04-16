SIS to acquire minor stake in video analytics firm - Staqu Technologies

-
SIS has signed Share Subscription Agreement for acquisition of 7.65% shareholding in Staqu Technologies for cash consideration of Rs 5 crore. The transaction is expected to be completed on or before 30 April 2022.
Staqu was incorporated on 16 June 2015 in New Delhi, India and founded by the cofounders, i.e., Anurag Saini, Atul Rai and Pankaj Sharma.
It is primarily a video and audio analytics and platform company. Its product called JARVIS (Joint AI Research for Video Instances & Streams) is an AI tool in video analytics and video management solutions that helps its customers. JARVIS works on cloud & on the Edge and on both digital & analog cameras.
