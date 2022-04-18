Welspun Corp wins order from existing customer in North America

Welspun Corp has won a 26 KMT line pipe order from a long-standing customer in North America.

This order will be executed from our US facility in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The company believes it is a clear indication of a revival in the Oil & Gas business outlook in North America and that many such opportunities, both for spiral and HFIW pipes, may emerge in near future.

