Induslnd Bank launches two digital banking units

At Jalandhar (Punjab) and Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu)

Induslnd Bank has launched two Digital Banking Units (DBUs) at Jalandhar (Punjab), and Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) to commemorate the 75111 Year of India's Independence. This announcement is in line with the recent Digital Banking Unit advisory, to accelerate and widen the reach of digital banking services in the country.

The DBUs will offer a gamut of Digital, Do It Yourself (DfY) journeys. This includes the instant opening of Savings & Current Accounts, Term Deposits, instant processing of Personal and Business loans, KYC updates, DlY Credit Card journeys, internet banking, and account statement generation. Customers will also be able to deposit and withdraw cash through a Cash Recycler. To assist the customers in their DIV journeys, banking experts will be available during standard banking hours. These experts will also guide, support, and educate the customers. Certain services like cash withdrawal/ deposit and internet banking will also be available 24x7 for the convenience of customers.

