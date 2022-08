Unichem Laboratories receives USFDA approval for Carbamazepine Tablets

Unichem Laboratories has received ANDA approval for its Carbamazepine Tablets USP, 200 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of TEGRETOL (Carbamazepine) Tablet, 200 mg of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Carbamazepine Tablets are indicated for use as an anticonvulsant drug and in the treatment of the pain associated with true trigeminal neuralgia.

The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Goa Plant.

