Industrial Output Spikes 134.4% On Low Base Effect In April

-
ALSO READ
Index Of Industrial Production Spurts 22.4% In March
Index Of Industrial Production Rises 3.6% In October
Index of Industrial Production Contracts More Than 12% So Far This Fiscal
NACL Industries' R&D facility receives accreditation for Good Laboratory Practice
Industrial Production Slides 3.57% In February On Annual Basis
-
India industrial production surged 134.4% on year in April of 2021, on account of a low base effect from last year. The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production for the month of April 2021, with base 2011-12 stands at 126.6. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of April 2021 stand at 108.0, 125.1 and 174.0 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 126.7 for Primary Goods, 82.4 for Capital Goods, 137.9 for Intermediate Goods and 134.8 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of April 2021. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 112.4 and 142.3 respectively for the month of April 2021.The report noted that the nationwide lockdown and other measures implemented to restrict the spread of Covid 19 pandemic from the end of March 2020, had led to a majority of the establishments not operating in April 2020 and consequently, there were many units which reported 'Nil' production, affecting comparison of the indices for the months of April 2020 and April 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU