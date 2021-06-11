Industrial Output Spikes 134.4% On Low Base Effect In April

India industrial production surged 134.4% on year in April of 2021, on account of a low base effect from last year. The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production for the month of April 2021, with base 2011-12 stands at 126.6. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of April 2021 stand at 108.0, 125.1 and 174.0 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 126.7 for Primary Goods, 82.4 for Capital Goods, 137.9 for Intermediate Goods and 134.8 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of April 2021. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 112.4 and 142.3 respectively for the month of April 2021.The report noted that the nationwide lockdown and other measures implemented to restrict the spread of Covid 19 pandemic from the end of March 2020, had led to a majority of the establishments not operating in April 2020 and consequently, there were many units which reported 'Nil' production, affecting comparison of the indices for the months of April 2020 and April 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)