India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Approaches Around 95%

India's active Covid-19 caseload further declined to 11,21,671 yesterday. A net decrease of 46281 in active cases was noted in last 24 hours. Less than 1 lakh cases were reported for the 4th Day.
India reported 91,702 new cases in last 24 hours while 2,77,90,073 total recoveries were noted across the country so far. A total of 1,34,580 patients recovered during last 24 hours. Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 29th consecutive day. Recovery rate increased further to 94.93%.
