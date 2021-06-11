RBI Announces Third Tranche Of Bond Buying Worth Rs 40,000 Crore Under G-SAP 1.0

As announced in the Governor's statement of June 04, 2021, the Reserve Bank will conduct the third tranche of open market purchase of government securities of Rs 40,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 1.0) on June 17, 2021. Of this, state development loans (SDLs) would be purchased up to Rs 10,000 crore. Accordingly, the Reserve Bank will purchase government securities and state development loans (SDLs) through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method. The Reserve Bank reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities, accept bids for less than the aggregate amount, purchase marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off, accept or reject any or all the bids either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons.

