Industrials shares rise

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 36.83 points or 0.65% at 5733.11 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Shriram EPC Ltd (up 9.82%), Patel Engineering Ltd (up 7.71%),Jaypee Infratech Ltd (up 5%),Forbes & Company Ltd (up 5%),IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (up 4.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Urja Global Ltd (up 4.98%), Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (up 4.97%), Vikas Lifecare Ltd (up 4.93%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.92%), and PTL Enterprises Ltd (up 4.85%).

On the other hand, Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd (down 4.2%), Hexa Tradex Ltd (down 3.8%), and Nahar Polyfilms Ltd (down 2.61%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 189.5 or 0.33% at 58086.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 49.6 points or 0.29% at 17282.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 233.59 points or 0.81% at 29156.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.72 points or 0.47% at 8725.

On BSE,2215 shares were trading in green, 658 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

