Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 199.72 points or 0.7% at 28784.21 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 4.24%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 2.55%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.17%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 2.15%),Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 1.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.62%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.55%), SKF India Ltd (up 1.41%), Graphite India Ltd (up 1.28%), and HEG Ltd (up 1.09%).

On the other hand, Timken India Ltd (down 1.27%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.34%), and Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.34%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 189.5 or 0.33% at 58086.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 49.6 points or 0.29% at 17282.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 233.59 points or 0.81% at 29156.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.72 points or 0.47% at 8725.

On BSE,2215 shares were trading in green, 658 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

