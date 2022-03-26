Ineos Styrolution shuts Nandesari plant due to fire incident

-
ALSO READ
INEOS Styrolution India standalone net profit rises 151.20% in the September 2021 quarter
Vaksons Automobiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
INEOS Styrolution India standalone net profit declines 53.96% in the December 2021 quarter
Ramkrishna Forging plant starts dispatching products to axle supplier
-
Ineos Styrolution in an exchange filing on Friday announced that its plant located at Nandesari in the state of Gujarat caught fire in one of its sections.The company said that the fire was extinguished internally and the plant was brought to safe mode. One worker was injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
Furthermore, the company said all operations have been discontinued at the Nandesari plant, till further assessment of the cause and implementation of corrective plans. The company's other manufacturing facilities located at Moxi, Katol and Dahej in Gujarat.
INEOS Styrolution is the leading, global styrenics supplier with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS standard and styrenic specialties. The company's net profit tumbled 54% to Rs 47.42 crore on a 5.6% increase in net sales to Rs 511.91 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Ineos Styrolution declined 2.72% to close at Rs 1050.35 on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU