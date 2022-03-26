Dilip Buildcon declared L-1 bidder for road construction project by NHAI

Dilip Buildcon on Saturday announced that it has been declared as L-1 bidder for road construction project by the National Highways Authority of India in the state of Telangana.

The scope of project involves four laning of Karimnagar Warangal Section of NH-563 from Manakondur bypass to Palvelpula near Hanamkooda in the state of Telangana. The bid project cost is Rs 1,647 crore.

The project will be carried out on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Padyojana and is expected to be completed within 24 months. The operational period of the project will be 15 years from the commercial operation date.

Dilip Buildcon is a full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against net profit of Rs 107.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales declined 18.23% year-on-year to Rs 2,245.50 crore in Q3 FY22.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose 0.33% to close at Rs 244.80 on Friday, 25 March 2022.

