Hero MotoCorp launches new electric scooter - Vida V1

Hero MotoCorp has launched Vida V1- India's fully integrated electric scooter.

Designed and developed at Hero's state-of-the-art R&D hubs, the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the Hero Tech Centre Germany (TCG) near Munich, VIDA V1is being manufactured at Hero MotoCorp's Garden Factory at Chittoor, in Andhra Pradesh.

The development and production of the VIDA V1 follows all-encompassing approach to sustainability involving compliance with strict environmental and social standards in the extraction of raw materials, plus the use of electricity from renewable sources and a high proportion of recycled materials in the mix.

VIDA V1 is being launched in a phased manner, with the product being available for retail sales in Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur to begin with, and subsequently in other cities.

VIDA, powered by Hero offers a comprehensive Charging package for maximum flexibility based on numerous customized programs for hassle-free charging at home, on the road and at work.

VIDA V1 will come with a removable battery. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 11kW.

