Lemon Tree signs new hotel property in Kanha, Madhya Pradesh

This property is expected to be operational by December 2023 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.
Located in the Mandla and Balaghat districts of Madhya Pradesh, Kanha National Park is a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts and adventure seekers.
This resort property will feature 15 villas with private pools and a terrace deck with a forest view. It will also have a bar, a coffee shop, a beautiful swimming pool, a spa overlooking the natural water body, a wildlife library and an exclusive private forest abutting a river.
