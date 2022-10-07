Lemon Tree signs new hotel property in Kanha, Madhya Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing - Lemon Tree Premier, Kanha.

This property is expected to be operational by December 2023 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Located in the Mandla and Balaghat districts of Madhya Pradesh, Kanha National Park is a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts and adventure seekers.

This resort property will feature 15 villas with private pools and a terrace deck with a forest view. It will also have a bar, a coffee shop, a beautiful swimming pool, a spa overlooking the natural water body, a wildlife library and an exclusive private forest abutting a river.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)