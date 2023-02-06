JUST IN
Business Standard

Info Edge (India) arm to invest Rs 4 cr in Printo Document Services

Capital Market 

Info Edge (India) announced that Startup Investments (Holding) (SIHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has agreed to invest about Rs. 4 crore in Printo Document Services.

Printo is a print-on-demand platform for personal and business print and corporate merchandise in India.

The Company provides business cards, business stationary, ID cards/accessories, flyers/leaflets, posters, standees, brochures, signage, stickers, calendars and diaries; gift products; personalized greeting cards; photo books; Tshirts and apparel; and marketing collaterals. It retails its products online and via retail stores.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 10:21 IST

