Natco Pharma's Vizag unit completes USFDA inspection

Natco Pharma announced the completion of a regulatory inspection from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Formulation facility in Ramky SEZ, near Visakhapatnam (Vizag), India, which was conducted during the period 30 January 2023 to 3 February 2023.

At the end of the inspection, the facility received two observations, one on written production process control procedure and the other on investigation procedure

