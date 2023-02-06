PVR Cinemas opens a 4-screen multiplex in Faridabad, Haryana

PVR Cinemas announced the opening of its third property in Faridabad today at Pebble Downtown, Sector 12, Mathura Road.

Strengthening its footprints across Haryana, the newly launched 4-screen multiplex located on the 4th Floor of the Mall is connected with Bata Chowk metro station through the pedestrian walkway. It would offer the city residents and consumers beyond the city the best-in-class movie experience.

With this launch, PVR Cinemas consolidated its foothold in Haryana with 50 screens in 13 properties and 286 screens across 65 properties in North.

