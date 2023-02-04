Board of IDFC First Bank approves allotment of 37.75 cr shares to IDFC Financial Holding

-
ALSO READ
IDFC completes divestment of IDFC AMC and IDFC AMC Trustee Company
IDFC receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation
IDFC gains after SEBI oks change of control of AMC business
IDFC Foundation to divests its entire stake in Delhi Integrated Unit - Modal Transit System
IDFC to hike stake in IDFC First Bank to 40%
-
At meeting held on 04 February 2023The Board of IDFC First Bank at its meeting held on 04 February 2023 has approved the allotment of 37,75,00,859 equity shares of Rs 10 each on preferential basis to IDFC Financial Holding, wholly owned subsidiary of IDFC, at a price of Rs 58.18 per share amounting to Rs 2196.30 crore.
Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank will increase from Rs 6,238,61,13,670/- comprising of 623,86,11,367 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 6,616,11,22,260/- comprising of 661,61,12,226 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU