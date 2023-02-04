Board of IDFC First Bank approves allotment of 37.75 cr shares to IDFC Financial Holding

At meeting held on 04 February 2023

The Board of IDFC First Bank at its meeting held on 04 February 2023 has approved the allotment of 37,75,00,859 equity shares of Rs 10 each on preferential basis to IDFC Financial Holding, wholly owned subsidiary of IDFC, at a price of Rs 58.18 per share amounting to Rs 2196.30 crore.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank will increase from Rs 6,238,61,13,670/- comprising of 623,86,11,367 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 6,616,11,22,260/- comprising of 661,61,12,226 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)