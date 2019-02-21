Info Edge (India) invest additional Rs 2 crore in Wishbook Infoservices

-
Info Edge (India) is investing Rs 2 crore in Wishbook Infoservices through its wholly owned subsidiary.
It is a follow up round of investment in Wishbook which is already an associate company of the Company.
Wishbook was incorporated on 30 April 2016. It is a mobile app only B2B market platform in the fashion / apparel category, enabling channel sales management, discovery & transactions between manufacturers & retailers or rese llers.
