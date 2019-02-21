Supreme Court exempts Saridon from the List of Banned FDCs

The of has ruled in favor of Saridon, a heritage brand from the product portfolio of Enterprises (PEL), exempting its formulation from the list of banned FDCs (Fixed Dose Combinations).

In September 2018, PEL had been awarded a stay order from the on the ban, which allowed it to continue manufacturing, distribution and sale of the FDC.

Saridon, amongst the most trusted heritage analgesic brands in India, enjoys strong customer allegiance globally.

