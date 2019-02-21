Supreme Court exempts Saridon from the List of Banned FDCs

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises' Q3 net profit up 23%
Piramal Enterprises to issue Non Convertible Bonds upto Rs 600 cr
Piramal Enterprises to raise up to Rs 500 cr through NCDs
Piramal Enterprises gets revision in credit ratings
Piramal Enterprises to allot Market Linked Debentures aggregating Rs 150 cr
-
The Supreme Court of India has ruled in favor of Saridon, a heritage brand from the healthcare product portfolio of Piramal Enterprises (PEL), exempting its formulation from the list of banned FDCs (Fixed Dose Combinations).
In September 2018, PEL had been awarded a stay order from the Supreme Court on the ban, which allowed it to continue manufacturing, distribution and sale of the FDC.
Saridon, amongst the most trusted heritage analgesic brands in India, enjoys strong customer allegiance globally.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU