Supreme Court exempts Saridon from the List of Banned FDCs

The Supreme Court of India has ruled in favor of Saridon, a heritage brand from the healthcare product portfolio of Piramal Enterprises (PEL), exempting its formulation from the list of banned FDCs (Fixed Dose Combinations).

In September 2018, PEL had been awarded a stay order from the Supreme Court on the ban, which allowed it to continue manufacturing, distribution and sale of the FDC.

Saridon, amongst the most trusted heritage analgesic brands in India, enjoys strong customer allegiance globally.

First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 13:10 IST

