Reliance Communications to pay Rs 550 cr plus interest thereon to Ericsson

-
ALSO READ
RCOM subsidiary submits Rs 1,400 cr corporate guarantee to DoT
Reliance Group stocks under pressure; tank up to 10.3 pc on SC move
Reliance Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
SC order DOT to approve RCOM's spectrum trading within 7 days
RCom shares fall over 6 pc, group firms also tank
-
Reliance Communications group has requested urgent approval from its lenders to release approx.
Rs 260 crore received from Income Tax refunds, lying in its bank account, directly to Ericsson.
A sum of Rs 118 crore has already been deposited with the Hon'ble Supreme Court.
RCOM is confident of raising the balance approx Rs. 200 crore for payment to Ericsson, in order that the entire Rs 550 crore plus interest thereon stands paid to Ericsson well within the time of 4 weeks allowed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU