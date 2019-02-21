JUST IN
Corporation Bank leads gainers in 'A' group
Reliance Communications to pay Rs 550 cr plus interest thereon to Ericsson

Reliance Communications group has requested urgent approval from its lenders to release approx.

Rs 260 crore received from Income Tax refunds, lying in its bank account, directly to Ericsson.

A sum of Rs 118 crore has already been deposited with the Hon'ble Supreme Court.

RCOM is confident of raising the balance approx Rs. 200 crore for payment to Ericsson, in order that the entire Rs 550 crore plus interest thereon stands paid to Ericsson well within the time of 4 weeks allowed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court.

First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 12:03 IST

