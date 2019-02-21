BHEL commissions 250 MW coal based thermal power plant in Bihar

-
Bharat Heavy Electricals has commissioned a 250 MW coal-based thermal power plant (TPP) in Bihar. The unit has been commissioned at the greenfield 4x250 MW Nabinagar Thermal Power Project, being set up by Bharatiya Rail Bijlee Company (BRBCL), a joint venture of NTPC and the Indian Railways.
This is the third 250 MW unit commissioned by BHEL at Nabinagar TPP, located at Nabinagar in Aurangabad district of Bihar. The first two units are already under commercial operation and the fourth unit is in an advanced stage of execution.
