JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Supreme Court exempts Saridon from the List of Banned FDCs
Business Standard

BHEL commissions 250 MW coal based thermal power plant in Bihar

Capital Market 

Bharat Heavy Electricals has commissioned a 250 MW coal-based thermal power plant (TPP) in Bihar. The unit has been commissioned at the greenfield 4x250 MW Nabinagar Thermal Power Project, being set up by Bharatiya Rail Bijlee Company (BRBCL), a joint venture of NTPC and the Indian Railways.

This is the third 250 MW unit commissioned by BHEL at Nabinagar TPP, located at Nabinagar in Aurangabad district of Bihar. The first two units are already under commercial operation and the fourth unit is in an advanced stage of execution.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 13:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements