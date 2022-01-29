Info Edge Q3 PAT spurts 91% YoY to Rs 133 cr

Info Edge (India) reported 90.7% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 133.25 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 69.87 crore in Q3 FY21.

Net sales increased by 48.1% YoY to Rs 403.26 crore during the quarter. The company recorded billing of Rs 468.1 crore (up 58% YoY) in Q3 FY22.

Operating Cash EBIDTA of recruitment solutions (including IIMjobs, Zwayam and DoSelect) was Rs 254.1 crore, up approximately 112% YoY.

Hitesh Oberoi, managing director and chief executive officer, Info Edge (India), said: Since our IPO 15 years ago, IT Hiring has never been as bullish as it is now and it shows no signs of slowing down. Non IT Hiring is picking up as well and so far Omicron has not impacted business.

Chintan Thakkar, whole time director and chief financial officer, Info Edge (India), commented: This is the third quarter in a row that has witnessed stellar billing growth and great momentum, particularly in the Recruitment business. The sustained focus on growing efficiently and investing for future is reflected in our swelling billings and cash profits.

Info Edge (India) is among the leading internet companies in India. The company runs leading internet businesses viz. Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com and Shiksha.com. The company also owns Quadrangle and Naukri Gulf. It has made significant strategic investments such as zomato.com, policybazaar.com and happily unmarried.com etc.

The scrip added 0.46% to end at Rs 4413.25 on the BSE yesterday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)