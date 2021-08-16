Info Edge Q1 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 101 cr

Info Edge (India) reported 21.3% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 100.96 crore on 14.1% increase in net sales to Rs 319.72 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Info Edge recorded billing of Rs 314.20 crore in Q1 June 2021 compared with Rs 188.60 crore in Q1 June 2020, up by 66.6%. The deferred sales revenue (amount collected in advance) as at 30 June 2021 is Rs 506.1 crore, up by 36.2% over the balance as at 30 June 2020.

Operating EBITDA has decreased by 4.7% from Rs 104.6 crore in Q1 FY21 to Rs 99.7 crore in Q1 FY22. Profit before tax in Q1 FY22 stood at Rs 129.02 crore, up by 15% from Rs 112.17 crore in Q1 FY21.

Chintan Thakkar, CFO said, "We have witnessed continued recovery during the quarter, led by billings growth over Q1 FY21 across all four verticals - Recruitment Solutions 73.6%, 99acres 59.6%, Jeevansaathi 10.2% and Shiksha 101.9%."

Info Edge (India) is among the leading internet companies in India. The company runs leading internet businesses viz. Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com and Shiksha.com. The company also owns Quadrangle and Naukri Gulf. It has made significant strategic investments such as zomato.com, policybazaar.com and happily unmarried.com etc.

The scrip shed 0.34% to currently trade at Rs 5405.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)