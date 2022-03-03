Infosys and Roland-Garros extend partnership for further 5 years

Infosys and Roland-Garros (RG), today announced the renewal of their threeyear long partnership for a further five years.
The agreement will see Infosys continue to push the boundaries of technology for the Parisian Slam as the Official Digital Innovation Partner, through 2026.
Together Roland-Garros and Infosys have transformed the experience for the entire tennis ecosystem, introducing next-generation solutions leveraging AI, cloud, and analytics. Highlights include pioneering new video and stats analysis platforms for players and coaches to revolutionize training, bolstering match analysis for broadcasters to post engaging content and introducing new ways for fans to engage with the tournament including bringing the history and heritage of RG to fans globally through the 3D art museum.
The contract renewal will bring a new element to the partnership, with Infosys doubling down on broadcast and technology innovations while also launching a new social inclusion initiative at RG 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU