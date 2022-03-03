Infosys and Roland-Garros extend partnership for further 5 years

Infosys and Roland-Garros (RG), today announced the renewal of their threeyear long partnership for a further five years.

The agreement will see Infosys continue to push the boundaries of technology for the Parisian Slam as the Official Digital Innovation Partner, through 2026.

Together Roland-Garros and Infosys have transformed the experience for the entire tennis ecosystem, introducing next-generation solutions leveraging AI, cloud, and analytics. Highlights include pioneering new video and stats analysis platforms for players and coaches to revolutionize training, bolstering match analysis for broadcasters to post engaging content and introducing new ways for fans to engage with the tournament including bringing the history and heritage of RG to fans globally through the 3D art museum.

The contract renewal will bring a new element to the partnership, with Infosys doubling down on broadcast and technology innovations while also launching a new social inclusion initiative at RG 2022.

