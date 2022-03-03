Indiamart Intermesh to invest up to Rs 17 cr in Zimyo Consulting

Indiamart Intermesh has entered into an agreement to invest 10% of the share capital (on fully diluted basis) of Zimyo Consulting.

As part of the current funding, the company intends to invest up to Rs 17.01 crore in Zimyo.

This investment is in line with the Company's long term objective of offering various Software as a Service (SAAS) based solutions for businesses.

Zimyo is engaged in a business of offering SaaS based human resource management software for the companies. It allows users to carry out critical HR processes including recruitment and onboarding, payroll management, performance management and time & attendance management.

