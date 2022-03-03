TCS launches Enterprise 5G Edge suite of solutions with Microsoft Azure private MEC

Tata Consultancy Services announced the launch of its Enterprise 5G Edge suite of solutions with Microsoft Azure private mobile edge computing (private MEC).

The TCS suite brings together comprehensive capabilities that help enterprises design, integrate, implement, and operate an enterprise 5G edge ecosystem using the Azure private MEC solution and exploit the edge computing advantages for 5G applications.

The new offering serves various industry verticals, bringing together enterprise assessment toolkits for edge and 5G readiness, and edge-native solutions ranging from industrial automation, quality detection, loss prevention, real-time video surveillance, autonomous vehicle management, digital farming, remote field assistance, smart factories, assisted living, immersive experiences with virtual and augmented reality, and more.

The Enterprise 5G Edge suite combines TCS applications with the Azure private MEC solution to help enterprises gain newfound intelligence at the edge, resulting in new network-aware and responsive application capabilities. The offering brings together TCS' IP-enabled automation-driven designs, AI-based modeling and simulations, zero touch provisioning and operation of enterprise 5G edge ecosystem and the new edge platform, securely integrated with enterprise infrastructure.

Microsoft Azure private MEC combines the Azure Private 5G Core running on Azure Stack Edge with other network functions, applications, and edge-optimized Azure IoT services to deliver a broad portfolio of high performance, ultra-low latency solutions that address the modern business needs of enterprises.

TCS will bring the Microsoft Azure technology products in its Pace Ports, a global network of co-innovation hubs that bring together a collaborative ecosystem of startups, technology partners, and academia, to spur innovation, enabling enterprises to embrace digital transformation and a culture of accelerated innovation for better outcomes.

