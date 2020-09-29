Infosys, Cosmo Films, Symphony in focus

-
ALSO READ
EdgeVerve and Minit partner to deliver enterprises superior insights for business transformation
Infosys to hire 12,000 American workers in next two years
Essential Utilities partners with Infosys for digital transformation
Infosys Ltd extends losing spree
Infosys Ltd soars 0.75%, up for fifth straight session
-
Shares of Infosys will be in focus. EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, recently signed a partnership with Minit, a leader in process mining, to help clients accelerate process excellence. The two market leaders will jointly create a solution that will empower enterprises with superior insights for business transformation, leading to better operational efficiency and enhanced business results.
Cosmo Films introduced a new bi oriented polypropylene (BOPP) based coated film which is designed to slowly release a fragrance which lasts for a long time.
Symphony has introduced universal packaged air coolers for industrial and commercial application.
Anuh Pharma has received approval from WHO Geneva Prequalification for Pyrimcthamine API which is used as Anti - Malarial Durgs.
De Nora India said that the normal manufacturing operations and registered office of the company has resumed with effect from 28 September 2020.
Balaji Telefilms said that the board of directors of its subsidiary Chhayabani Balaji Entertainment, has approved voluntary liquidation of Chhayabani Balaji Entertainment pursuant to Section 59 and other applicable provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ('IBC, 2016').
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU