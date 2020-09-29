Infosys, Cosmo Films, Symphony in focus

Shares of Infosys will be in focus. EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, recently signed a partnership with Minit, a leader in process mining, to help clients accelerate process excellence. The two market leaders will jointly create a solution that will empower enterprises with superior insights for business transformation, leading to better operational efficiency and enhanced business results.

Cosmo Films introduced a new bi oriented polypropylene (BOPP) based coated film which is designed to slowly release a fragrance which lasts for a long time.

Symphony has introduced universal packaged air coolers for industrial and commercial application.

Anuh Pharma has received approval from WHO Geneva Prequalification for Pyrimcthamine API which is used as Anti - Malarial Durgs.

De Nora India said that the normal manufacturing operations and registered office of the company has resumed with effect from 28 September 2020.

Balaji Telefilms said that the board of directors of its subsidiary Chhayabani Balaji Entertainment, has approved voluntary liquidation of Chhayabani Balaji Entertainment pursuant to Section 59 and other applicable provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ('IBC, 2016').

