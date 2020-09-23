RIL, TCS, Sun Pharma in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL) and Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) announced today that global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 5,550 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of RIL. This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore. KKR's investment will translate into a 1.28% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it is using its new AI software, IUX for Workplace Resilience, to minimize the risks for its employees and ensure their safety, should their responsibilities require some of them to be in the office during the pandemic.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and its subsidiaries and/or associate companies today announced that its wholly-owned Japanese subsidiary has launched ILUMYA Subcutaneous Injection 100 mg Syringe (Nonproprietary name: tildrakizumab (genetical recombination), ILUMYA) in Japan for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients who have an inadequate response to conventional therapies.

HCC said that its infrastructure development arm HCC Concessions completed its 100% sale of Farakka-Raiganj Highways (FRHL) to Cube Highways and Infrastructure II Pte (Cube Highways).

PNB Gilts said it has has fully redeemed and paid the redemption proceeds of the Commercial Paper (CPs) for an amount of Rs 400 crore.

Sequent Scientific said the company will acquire 40% stake in Provet through Alivira Animal Health, Ireland, wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

