M&M, TCS, ONGC to be watched

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) raised its shareholding in Sampo Rosenlew Oy to 74.97%. Mahindra & Mahindra has been a shareholder in Sampo Rosenlew since July 2016. In line with Mahindra's governance principles for associate companies Sampo-Rosenlew will continue to be run as a stand-alone, independent business unit while simultaneously leveraging synergies where possible.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with maurices, a women's fashion-apparel retail chain in the US and Canada, to help create a new flexible and scalable IT landscape for the latter.

ONGC said that fire in Hazira Gas Processing Plant near Surat has been extinguished. All efforts are being made to resume normal operations in the plant at the earliest. There have been no casualty or injury in the plant and the cause of incident is being investigated, the company said.

Nippon Life India Asset Management has received a joint mandate (along with another fund manager) to manage the investments of Post Office Life Insurance Fund (POLIF) and Rural Post Office Life Insurance Fund (RPOLIF) for a period of three years with effect from 1 October 2020. This mandate shall be further extendable depending upon the performance of the fund manager and by mutual consent, on the same terms and conditions.

RITES has been awarded Turnkey contract for construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) in replacement of existing level crossings on competition basis from Railway Board amounting to Rs 205.85 crore.

Gayatri Projects said that the company has received the Letter of Award (LOA) from The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

HUDCO has achieved the level of Loan Sanctions of Rs 2607.12 crore and Loan Releases of Rs 3277.04 crore, as on 31st August 2020, for the financial year 2020-21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)