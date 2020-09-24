TCS, HDFC, Ircon International in spotlight

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Yale University, jointly announced the launch of a new framework that could help ensure privacy and trust in peer-to-peer digital networks. This would be a critical element in enhancing blockchain solutions for greater adoption by consumers.

HDFC said that it will issue secured redeemable non convertible debentures on private placement basis. HDFC said the debentures carry coupon rate of 6.43% per annum with tenor of 5 years. The issue size is Rs 2500 crore.

Ircon International has secured works of total 9 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) valuing more than Rs 400 crore from the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. The work has been awarded by the Ministry of Railways through a competitive bidding among PSUs.

NLC India said that the company has issued 17000 units of a face value of Rs 5 lakh each of commercial papers to State Bank of India.

Datamatics Global Services announced that it expanded its strategic alliance with Ingram Micro in the META region. The distribution agreement is for its intelligent automation products including, Datamatics TruBot, TruCap+, TruBI, and TruAI.

Gateway Distriparks said its board will meet on September 28 to consider payment of interim dividend for FY 2020-2021 to the shareholders and finalization of the proposed internal restructuring of the company along with other group companies. Gateway Distriparks informed that the company has fixed 8 October 2020 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend, if declared.

