Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Astec Lifesciences Ltd, Aptech Ltd, Tata Steel Long Products Ltd and MSTC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 January 2021.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 18.79% to Rs 97 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.
Astec Lifesciences Ltd tumbled 12.13% to Rs 1052.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6017 shares in the past one month.
Aptech Ltd crashed 10.88% to Rs 180.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.
Tata Steel Long Products Ltd corrected 9.99% to Rs 594.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 48841 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36449 shares in the past one month.
MSTC Ltd pared 8.95% to Rs 203. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.
