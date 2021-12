Infosys extends strategic collaboration with Proximus

Infosys to develop and maintain IT applications in a managed service model

Infosys announced the extension of its strategic collaboration with Proximus, Belgium's leading digital services and communications solutions provider, to digitally transform, develop, and maintain their IT applications with leading AI and automation solutions. Through this engagement, Infosys will support Proximus' key digital initiatives, IT transformation programs and provide structural cost reduction, in a sustainable manner.

As part of this engagement, Infosys will oversee the development, maintenance, and operations of Proximus' IT applications in a managed service model. Infosys will also leverage its extensive partner ecosystem to accelerate the implementation of the strategic transformation programs for Proximus while ensuring optimal cost savings.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)