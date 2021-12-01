Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.39 lakh units in Nov 2021

Maruti Suzuki India posted total sales of 139,184 units in November 2021 compared to 153,223 units in November 2020. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 113,017 units, sales to other OEM of 4,774 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 21,393 units.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month.

The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in domestic market. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

