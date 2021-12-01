Tata Power Solar wins Rs 945 cr solar project from SECI

To build 100 MW solar project and 120 MWh Utility Scale BESS in Chhattisgarh

Tata Power Solar Systems (Tata Power Solar), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received Letter of Award ('LoA') from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to build 100 MW EPC Solar project along with 120 MWh Utility Scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The total contract value of the project is approximately Rs 945 crore.

The project will be executed within 18 months. The Utility Scale EPC order book of Tata Power Solar now stands at ~4.4 GW (DC) capacity with an approximate value of Rs 9,000 crore (without GST), thereby strengthening its position as India's leading Solar EPC player.

SECI project sites are located in Chhattisgarh. The order scope includes engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, O&M and commissioning of the projects.

