GRSE inaugurates GRSE-KPDD (Khidderpore Dry Dock) Unit in Kolkata

As part of Concession Agreement signed with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Kolkata

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers announced that as part of the Concession Agreement signed with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Kolkata (SMPK) towards development & utilisation of three existing dry docks of Khidderpore, the company jointly with SMPK inaugurated the GRSE-KPDD (Khidderpore Dry Dock) Unit in Kolkata.

Under the agreement, both GRSE & SMPK shall look forward towards developing a dynamic partnership in exploring new business opportunities in Ship repair & refit of Defence & commercial segments, leading to revenue generation and contributing to skill development, infrastructure upgrade and employment generation in Kolkata.

