Infosys Finacle positioned as Leader for Global Retail Core Banking

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a fully owned subsidiary of Infosys, announced that EdgeVerve Systems has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Global Retail Core Banking for the 13th consecutive year, following the evaluation of its Finacle Core Banking solution.

Gartner evaluated 6 Core Banking solution (CBS) vendors on criteria covering 'Ability to execute' and 'Completeness of Vision'.

