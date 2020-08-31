JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance introduces customer service chatbot 'LiGo' on Google Assistant
Business Standard

Infosys Finacle positioned as Leader for Global Retail Core Banking

Capital Market 

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a fully owned subsidiary of Infosys, announced that EdgeVerve Systems has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Global Retail Core Banking for the 13th consecutive year, following the evaluation of its Finacle Core Banking solution.

Gartner evaluated 6 Core Banking solution (CBS) vendors on criteria covering 'Ability to execute' and 'Completeness of Vision'.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 16:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU