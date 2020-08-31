Infosys Finacle positioned as Leader for Global Retail Core Banking

-
ALSO READ
Community Bank, Bangladesh goes live on Infosys Finacle banking platform
National Bank of Bahrain selects Infosys Finacle for transformation of transaction banking business
National Bank of Bahrain selects Infosys Finacle
Infosys implements Finacle Digital Banking SaaS at FE CREDIT, Vietnam
TCS ranks #37 among Top 100 Software Companies of 2020
-
Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a fully owned subsidiary of Infosys, announced that EdgeVerve Systems has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Global Retail Core Banking for the 13th consecutive year, following the evaluation of its Finacle Core Banking solution.
Gartner evaluated 6 Core Banking solution (CBS) vendors on criteria covering 'Ability to execute' and 'Completeness of Vision'.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU