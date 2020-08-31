JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising via debt issue
Business Standard

Parag Milk Foods launches Pride of Cows 'Single Origin Ghee'

Capital Market 

Parag Milk Foods launched Pride of Cows 'Single Origin Ghee' made from Pride of Cows milk, a first-of-its kind superior, Farm-to-Home milk.

The Pride of Cows brand is targeted towards consumers who believe in leading a healthy lifestyle through the consumption of natural and pure products. The Pride of Cows Single Origin Ghee is available in 1 litre & 500 ml priced at Rs. 1,500/- and Rs. 780/- respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 13:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU