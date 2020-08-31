Parag Milk Foods launches Pride of Cows 'Single Origin Ghee'

-
Parag Milk Foods launched Pride of Cows 'Single Origin Ghee' made from Pride of Cows milk, a first-of-its kind superior, Farm-to-Home milk.
The Pride of Cows brand is targeted towards consumers who believe in leading a healthy lifestyle through the consumption of natural and pure products. The Pride of Cows Single Origin Ghee is available in 1 litre & 500 ml priced at Rs. 1,500/- and Rs. 780/- respectively.
