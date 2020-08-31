JUST IN
Business Standard

Strides Pharma Science allots 32,400 equity shares under ESOP

Strides Pharma Science has allotted 32,400 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the eligible employees who have exercised their stock options under Strides ESOP 2016 Plan.

Consequent to above, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 89,59,32,640/- consisting of 8,95,93,264 equity share of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 89,62,56,640/- consisting of 8,96,25,664 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 16:39 IST

