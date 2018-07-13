JUST IN
Business Standard

Infosys gains ahead of Q1 results

Capital Market 

Infosys rose 2.80% to Rs 1330.90 at 11:29 IST on BSE ahead of the company's Q1 June 2018 results later today, 13 July 2018.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 95.64 points, or 0.26% to 36,644.05.

On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.18 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1331.35 and a low of Rs 1308.05 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,358 on 3 July 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 861.50 on 22 August 2017.

On a consolidated basis, Infosys' net profit fell 28.06% to Rs 3690 crore on 1.62% increase in net sales to Rs 18083 crore in Q4 March 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

First Published: Fri, July 13 2018. 11:31 IST

