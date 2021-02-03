Infosys gains for third day in a row

Shares of Infosys are trading higher for third straight session of trade on follow-up buying demand.

Infosys during market hours on Tuesday announced that the company has been selected by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), a global leader in the renewable energy industry, as a strategic partner for SAP S/4HANA implementation to deliver a globally harmonized ERP system. The implementation will enable Siemens Gamesa to become an agile, global organization driving digitalization, while enhancing its digital capabilities, offering, and competitive positioning.

Siemens Gamesa has further engaged Infosys for an industrialized rollout across 50+ countries, 22 manufacturing plants covering all business units (including onshore, offshore, services and corporate functions), leveraging Infosys Cobalt.

Shares of Infosys were trading 0.47% higher at Rs 1,276.8 on BSE. The stock is up for third straight session of trade from its close of Rs 1,239.65 on 29 January 2021.

On a consolidated basis, the IT major's net profit jumped 16.6% to Rs 5,197 crore on a 12.3% rise in revenues to Rs 25,927 crore in Q3 December 2020 (Q3 FY21) over Q3 December 2019 (Q3 FY20).

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

