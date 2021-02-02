Dixon Tech jumps on strong Q3 numbers, stock-split approval

Dixon Technologies (India) rose 4.14% to Rs 15,800 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped by 134.2% to Rs 61.59 crore on a 120% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,182.78 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
EBITDA jumped 89% to Rs 100.64 crore during the period under review. Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 81.68 crore, up by 130.3% from Rs 35.46 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax outgo was higher by 129.9%, at Rs 20.46 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Meanwhile, the company's board approved stock split in the ratio 1:5 (one equity share of Rs 10 to be split into five equity shares of face value Rs 2 each).
The company expects to complete to stock split in two to three months (including the time required for approval of the shareholders).
Dixon Technologies (India) is a design-focused products and solutions company. The firm engages in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.
